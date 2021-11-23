Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.34. 322,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,146,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $662,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

