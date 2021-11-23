UnlimitedIP (UIP) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.99 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $436,570.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00046787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00239484 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00087869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.