UnMarshal (MARSH) Reaches Market Cap of $10.93 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00002714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UnMarshal has a market cap of $10.93 million and $5.04 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00070524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00073576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00090167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.27 or 0.07346625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,044.42 or 1.00469254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

