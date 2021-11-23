Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Holdings Boosted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Unum Group comprises about 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Unum Group worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.