UNUS SED LEO Hits Market Cap of $3.17 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $3.00 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.32 or 0.00005802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.67 or 0.00371407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

