UP Fintech (TIGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 584.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 28.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,716 shares in the last quarter. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

