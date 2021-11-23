Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Major Shareholder Daniel S. Loeb Sells 750,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $8.13 on Tuesday, hitting $197.36. 5,662,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,227. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.67. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion and a PE ratio of 246.70.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at $81,164,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.55.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

