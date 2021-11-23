Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 158.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,909 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 637.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,273 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,725,000 after buying an additional 272,494 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $1,592,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.