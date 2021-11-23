Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Down to $37.27

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.27, but opened at $33.15. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $32.82, with a volume of 45,552 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.
In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 637.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,273 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 272,494 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $1,592,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
