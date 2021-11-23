Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Down to $37.27

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.27, but opened at $33.15. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $32.82, with a volume of 45,552 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 637.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,273 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 272,494 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $1,592,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

