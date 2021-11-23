Urus 24 Hour Volume Reaches $222,855.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Urus coin can currently be bought for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.25 or 0.00240132 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00087710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

