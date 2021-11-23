US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF) Announces Dividend of $0.02

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from US Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of US Solar Fund stock opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.01. US Solar Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

