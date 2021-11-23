Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on USIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $7.75 on Friday. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $193.55 million, a P/E ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Usio news, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,793 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $32,267.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 8,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $49,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $470,140. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Usio during the first quarter worth about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Usio during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Usio during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Usio during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Usio during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

