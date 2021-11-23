Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on USIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $7.75 on Friday. Usio has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,793 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $32,267.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 8,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $49,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,957 shares of company stock worth $470,140 over the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Usio during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

