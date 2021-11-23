Utrust (UTK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $180.47 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $180.47 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00235652 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00088974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.