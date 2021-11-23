Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,608 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.04% of Utz Brands worth $30,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 359.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,523 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UTZ shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Utz Brands Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

