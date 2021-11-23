Vai Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Vai has a total market cap of $109.97 million and approximately $319,452.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vai has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001585 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 121,335,860 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

