Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Analysts at Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VLN. Bank of America began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of VLN opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Valens Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,695,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

