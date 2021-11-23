Valor Token (VALOR) Trading 62.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 57.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $14.25 million and approximately $51.57 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 62.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00047725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.00235038 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00088732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Valor Token Coin Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

