VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.96. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,745,000.

