Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is 360 Financial Inc.’s Largest Position

360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 26.3% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 360 Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $50,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $167.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $168.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.35 and a 200 day moving average of $158.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

