Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 16.4% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $103,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.85. 153,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,713. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $168.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

