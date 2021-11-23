Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.04 and last traded at $77.10. Approximately 240,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 269,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.