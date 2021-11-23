Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $42,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $51.51. 193,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,269,558. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.