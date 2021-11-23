Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Decreased by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.0% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,021,967. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

