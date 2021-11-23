Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Increased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 63,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 323,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 63,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 40,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. 352,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,021,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

