Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.99% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc bought 180,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $4,521,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avraham Shemesh bought 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $231,727.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 401,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,023. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.54. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.11%.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

