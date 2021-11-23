Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 143,781 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 734,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.04% of GSI Technology worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth $69,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth $147,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%.

In other news, VP Ping Tak Wu sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $159,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Yau sold 11,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $70,406.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $397,668. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

