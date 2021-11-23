Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.40 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.