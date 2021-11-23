Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Cut by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 12.0% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $41,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 229,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $61.10. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,893. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $62.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

