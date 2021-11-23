Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.43% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $203,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,973 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after acquiring an additional 525,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,142. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $180.13 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

