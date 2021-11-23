Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 196,183 shares.The stock last traded at $285.04 and had previously closed at $289.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

