Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is BCK Partners Inc.’s Largest Position

BCK Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 28.1% of BCK Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $430.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,042. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $326.06 and a 52-week high of $435.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $414.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.27.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

