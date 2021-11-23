Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.5% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $429.13. 201,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,085,042. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $326.06 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $414.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.27.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

