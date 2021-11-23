Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lowered by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $428.16. The company had a trading volume of 587,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,042. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $326.06 and a 12 month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

