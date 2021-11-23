Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Purchased by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 2.5% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 360 Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 90.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $173.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.28. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $125.35 and a one year high of $176.31.

