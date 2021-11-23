Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Position Boosted by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 8.3% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 550.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period.

BATS:VFMO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $138.06. 3,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.75 and its 200-day moving average is $131.27.

