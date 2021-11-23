Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by High Pines Wealth Management LLC

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.04. 121,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,129. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $114.44 and a 12 month high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.