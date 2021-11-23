Vanilla Network Trading Up 7.9% This Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $6.10 or 0.00010674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $15,547.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00070395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00072769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00090182 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.44 or 0.07505187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,412.54 or 1.00383984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 798,649 coins and its circulating supply is 654,034 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.