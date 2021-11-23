Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Trading Down 5.2%

Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €0.14 ($0.16) and last traded at €0.14 ($0.16). 670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 18,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.15 ($0.16).

The firm has a market cap of $3.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €0.18 and a 200-day moving average of €0.23.

Vapiano Company Profile (ETR:VAO)

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 231 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries under the Vapiano brand.

