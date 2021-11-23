Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Position Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,801 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Vaxart worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 58.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 203.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 178,320 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter worth $365,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 27.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 179,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $860.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VXRT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Vaxart Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

