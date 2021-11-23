Vecima Networks Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th.

TSE VCM opened at C$15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of C$348.57 million and a PE ratio of 287.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.81. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of C$12.99 and a 52 week high of C$17.45.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vecima Networks will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Acumen Capital began coverage on shares of Vecima Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

