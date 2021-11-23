Vega Protocol (VEGA) Price Reaches $12.97

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $8.35 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for about $12.97 or 0.00022500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00238245 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00087851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 6,637,224 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

