Velas Reaches Market Cap of $964.66 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Velas has a market capitalization of $964.66 million and $21.68 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001102 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.