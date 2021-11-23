Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.06 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29.06 ($0.38). Approximately 1,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 39,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44.

About Velocity Composites (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.