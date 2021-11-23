Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $58.14

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.14 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65), with a volume of 278,512 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £62.92 million and a P/E ratio of 166.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.

Venture Life Group Company Profile (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

