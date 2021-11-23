Venus Price Reaches $25.27 (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, Venus has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $291.08 million and approximately $48.51 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $25.27 or 0.00044660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,121.98 or 0.99183753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00054275 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.09 or 0.00548026 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000163 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,518,722 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.