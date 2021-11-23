Verasity Price Reaches $0.0594 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $265.42 million and $57.38 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001961 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00104487 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

