Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,798 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,516. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $228.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.