Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,692,578. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.