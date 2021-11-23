Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $303.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.06. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.